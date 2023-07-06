ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Tawa Ajisefinni Links Up With Antar Laniyan, Eyinju Eledumare

2 days ago, US-based actress, Tawa Ajisefinni returned to Nigeria with her husband, Jamo Mayor Alli after spending 4 years in New York, the US. Since her return, she has linked up with a couple of actors in Nollywood.

Tawa linked up with Veteran actor, Antar Laniyan and ace actress, Eyinju Eledumare today. In a video, she knelt to greet him and also embraced him. Antar asked if she is enjoying her new status(US citizen) and she said Yes. Tawa also had a brief conversation with her long-time friend, Eyinju Eledumare.

She dropped love emojis and said she’s glad to see her no nonsense daddy again and her darling friend, Eyinju. She also appreciated them for coming.

This beautiful moment triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

Top celebrities like She Baby and Yemi Terry sent love emojis.

A fan said, “May God protect you from evil eyes”.

