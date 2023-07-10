Reactions As Tana Adelana Shares Adorable Photos With Angel Unigwe

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Popular actress and filmmaker, Tana Adelana has taken to her official social media handle to share an adorable photo with teen actress, Angel Unigwe. They are currently on a movie set as they served mother-and-daughter goals.

Tana quoted 2 Chronicles 15:7 and said we should all be strong and not let our hands be weak for our works shall be rewarded. She appreciated those looking for her on screens, adding that they should be patient because she’s working hard.

This photo triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them. Actor, Wole Ojo sent love emojis.

A fan said, “The photo is giving me daughter and mother vibes. It’s so beautiful. You both look so innocent”.

A fan said, “My favorite giving us back to back”.

Another fan said, ” Forever Young. That younger lady has grown up. She has so much talent”.

