Reactions As Stella Damasus Shares Photo She Took 24 Years Ago After Welcoming 1st Child

Popular veteran actress and show host, Stella Damasus has taken to her official social media handle to share an adorable throwback photo of herself. This photo was taken 24 years ago(1999) after welcoming her first child.

She noted that the photo was taken 3 months after she welcomed her first child, adding that time goes by so fast.

Her caption reads, “Throwback to 1999. Three months after I had my first daughter. Wow! Time goes by just like that”.

This photo triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her.

Top celebrities like Angel Unigwe and King Jerry Amilo sent love and fire emojis.

A fan said, “Love this. So much beauty. Your daughters look just like you”.

Another fan said, “You tried for keeping this picture all this while because there was no social media then to save it”.

EssienAkpan (

)