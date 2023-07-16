Reactions as Singer, Wizkid steps out with his youngest son

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid was spotted alongside his youngest child and son.

Pulse Nigeria shared the photo on their Official Facebook page today being Saturday the 15th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Wizkid could be clearly spotted carrying his youngest son while stepping out of the plane and it’s absolutely amazing seeing them both together.

Recall that last year, The Afrobeat Singer and his manager, Jada Pollock welcomed their second child together and that’s his youngest child for now.

Wizkid is considered as one of the greatest Afrobeat Singer ever, he came into prominence some couple of years back after joining Banky W’s EME record label and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the world. Ever since he emerged, he has been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Ojuelegba, Baba Nla, Joro, Fever, Soco, Manya, Pakurumo, Tease me, Essence, Come Closer, Mood, Jaiye Jaiye, Ginger, Holla at your boy, amongst others.

One thing people love most about Wizzy is that despite his tight schedule, he still try as much as possible to spend quality time with his kids. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)