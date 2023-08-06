Reactions as Singer, Niniola steps out with her younger sister, Teni in new video

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Niniola Apata known professionally as Niniola took to social media to dish out a lovely video of herself having a good time alongside her younger sister, Teni.

The “Maradona crooner” shared the video on her Official Instagram Page today being Sunday the 6th day of August, 2023 and she accompanied it with a caption which read: “All Eyes on me, Sister Edition”, she wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to express their excitement over seeing them both together. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Niniola could be clearly spotted teaching her baby sister and colleague Teniola some crazy dance moves and it’s absolutely hilarious seeing how Teni was trying as much as possible to learn the steps. The two superstars are one of the most admired celebrity siblings in the country and watching them together is a thing of joy.

Niniola is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, she came into prominence in 2017 after the release of her hit song “Maradona” and ever since then, she has managed to carve a nitch for herself and also cement her place as one of the most sought after female artist in the country. She has done really well for herself over the last couple of years and she’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

