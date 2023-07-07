Reactions as Singer, Kizz Daniel steps out in black

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe known professionally as Kizz Daniel took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of himself.

The talented singer shared the photos on his Official Instagram Page today being Friday the 7th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photos, Kizz Daniel could be clearly spotted donning a black outfit along with a hart. He also had his shades on and he looks absolutely amazing.

Kizz Daniel is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back after the release of his hit song “Woju” and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa.

Ever since he emerged, he has been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Laye, Mama, Jombo, Madu, Wedding Day, Ada, One Ticket, Eh God, Oshe, Pour Me Water, Buga, Shuperu, Cough, 4 Days, Rich Till I Die, Lie, Yeba, No Do, Jaho, Tere, Sofa, Addicted, amongst others. Vado as he’s fondly called by fans is really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)