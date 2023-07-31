Reactions as Singer, Akon and his wife, Tomeka steps out with their 9 children

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Blogger, Mufasa Tunde Ednut took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of American Singer, Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam simply known as Akon alongside his beautiful wife, Tomeka and their nine children.

Mufasa Tunde Ednut shared the photo on his Official Instagram Page today being Sunday the 30th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Akon could be clearly spotted alongside his beautiful wife, Tomeka Thiam and their nine adorable children and they all wore a lovely smile which gave them a completely different appearance.

Akon is considered as one of the finest American Singer ever, known for his adorable vocalist and beautiful lyrics, he came into prominence some couple of years back after the release of his hit song “Locked Up” featuring Styles P and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the world.

He was ranked as the 80th in the Forbes Celebrity 100 in 2010 and 5th in the 40 most powerful celebrity in Africa list in 2011. The Singer tied the knot with his beautiful wife, Tomeka Thiam some couple of years back, although it’s uncertain if they gave birth to all their children all adopted some. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)