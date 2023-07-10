Reactions As Ronke Oshodi-Oke Shares Lovely Video With Her Children

Some hours ago, popular actress and filmmaker, Ronke Oshodi-Oke took to her official social media handle to share an adorable video of herself with her children. Yesterday, the beautiful family when to Church looking stunning in their white garment outfits. They were spotted dancing in excitement after their Church Service.

This video was so beautiful to watch as she served Mother goals.

This beautiful family moment triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

A fan said, “I’m only seeing the boy. He’s very handsome”.

A fan said, “You are a loving mother. I pray you live long to enjoy the fruit of your labor. Your children shall excel”.

Another fan said, “Mama, I’m glad your body is coming back. We love you”.

Some months ago, Ronke’s health condition deteriorated as she was facing several health challenges but is now going better.

EssienAkpan (

)