ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Ronke Oshodi-Oke Shares Lovely Video With Her Children

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 376 1 minute read

Some hours ago, popular actress and filmmaker, Ronke Oshodi-Oke took to her official social media handle to share an adorable video of herself with her children. Yesterday, the beautiful family when to Church looking stunning in their white garment outfits. They were spotted dancing in excitement after their Church Service.

This video was so beautiful to watch as she served Mother goals.

This beautiful family moment triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

A fan said, “I’m only seeing the boy. He’s very handsome”.

A fan said, “You are a loving mother. I pray you live long to enjoy the fruit of your labor. Your children shall excel”.

Another fan said, “Mama, I’m glad your body is coming back. We love you”.

Some months ago, Ronke’s health condition deteriorated as she was facing several health challenges but is now going better.

EssienAkpan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 376 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Destiny Etiko, Yvonne Jegede, Others React As Nkechi Blessing Shares Lovely Photos With Her Man

6 hours ago

“I Have The Best Fans, They’re Really Family To Me, And They Mean It” – Afrobeats Superstar, Simi

7 hours ago

Popular Yoruba Actor, Lalude Shares Lovely Photos With His Beautiful Wife To Celebrate Her Birthday

9 hours ago

Ex BBN HouseMate, Phyna Receives Award At The Trend Up Award Ceremony

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button