ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump And Beauty In New Photos Online

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 58 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read

Rihanna is one of the most popular female musicians who is well-known and loved across the world. The 35-year-old is also an entrepreneur, brand ambassador, and Instagram socialite. Recently, she posted some pictures of herself showing off her baby bump in a bikini outfit. Her photos generated some positive reactions from her fans and followers. Below is a picture of Rihanna.

The female singer wore a pink bikini top and bottom in the pictures she posted on her verified Instagram page, her bikini outfit looked great on her and enabled her to flaunt her baby bump and beauty. Also, Her black fringe hairstyle looked great on her. Below is a photo of Rihanna in her bikini outfit.

Her fans and followers were impressed with her pictures. They complimented her and stated that she looked beautiful. Below are the screenshots of some reactions from Instagram.

Rihanna had her first child in May 2022, she is currently in a relationship with popular American rapper Asap Rocky who happens to be the father of her child. What are your thoughts about the recent pictures she posted?

Mannequin (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 58 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Business Owners Are Going Through Alot This Period To Be Honest – Tacha Akide

8 mins ago

Video: “I want to shut her critics up” – Businessman offers N1m to chef Dammy after video of her buying roasted corn went viral

45 mins ago

Meeting My Biological Father Again After 30 Years- Tawa Ajisefinni

47 mins ago

Most Successful Record Labels In Nigeria And Artists Signed Into them

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button