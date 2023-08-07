Reactions as Regina Daniels steps out in a lovely dress

Regina Daniels, the Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire Ned Nwoko, has once again sent her fans into a frenzy with new photos that she recently uploaded on her Instagram page.

In the photos, Regina was seen dressed in an orange gown and a big smile on her face. The simplicity of her outfit only served to highlight her gorgeous features and left her fans in awe.

The comments on the post were filled with compliments and admiration for the actress. Many of her fans were impressed with how she had managed to maintain her beauty even after becoming a mother.

Regina Daniels has been in the Nigerian entertainment industry for several years and has starred in several movies which have endeared her to many fans. She has been able to build up a large following on social media which includes celebrities and fans alike.

It’s clear that Regina remains a fan favorite and she continues to win hearts with her talent and looks. With more projects in the works, the actress is sure to keep her fans gushing over her for years to come.

Photo Credit-Instagram

