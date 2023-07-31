Reactions As Real Warri Pikin shares adorable family photos

Popular Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, shared some heartwarming family pictures on her Instagram page recently, and the response of her fans has been overwhelming. The pictures, taken with her husband and children, show a happy family moment that has left her fans feeling warm and fuzzy.

Real Warri Pikin, whose real name is Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, has garnered a lot of love and admiration from her fans for the sincere and relatable nature of her posts. The lovely pictures of her family are no exception, as fans filled the comment section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for her and her family.

Many of the fans were impressed with the beautiful bond and love shared by the family, while some others expressed their desire to have a family as loving and supportive as Real Warri Pikin’s. The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments in just a few hours, and it goes a long way to show the love and affection that Real Warri Pikin’s followers have for her and her family.

Photo Credit-Instagram

