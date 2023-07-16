ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As President Tinubu’s Son, Seyi Drops New Photos Of Himself Online

Nigerian entrepreneur, Seyi Tinubu, who is well known as the son of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has generated a lot of reactions on Instagram with the latest photo he posted a few moments ago on the social media site. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Seyi uploaded new lovely photos of himself where he appears in a lovely outfit that gave him a remarkable look. He then went on to caption the post with “it me” in a bid to thrill his fans with his latest look on the micro-blogging platform.

Check out the latest photos below:

These latest photos of Seyi Tinubu grabbed the attention of his fans as well as his colleagues on Instagram, as many of them took to the comments section of the post to describe his latest look with their lovely words. Among those who reacted is Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, who took to the comments section of the post to react with her delightful expressions.

Check out the reactions below:

Photo Credit: Instagram

