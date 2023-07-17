Reactions As Popular Actress, Iyabo Ojo Shows Off Her Lovely Dress She Wore To An Event (Photos)

Reactions trailed on social media from Paulo, Ini Edo, Funke Akindele, Toyin Adewale, fans, and followers of Nollywood actress, and filmmaker, Iyabo Ojo as she took to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures of herself to show off her beautiful dress she wore to an event last night. She made known in her post that she wore her lovely dress to her colleague, Odunlade Adekola’s movie premiere last night.

Iyabo Ojo looks so beautiful, attractive, classy, stunning, and gorgeous in her lovely well designed native Aso Oke attire she rocked with beads on her neck and wrists, lovely makeup and matching beautiful style of head tie, very excited with beautiful smiles on her face as she posed for the camera in styles.

Iyabo Ojo is rated one of the most beautiful and fashionista actresses we have in the industry, who has a good taste of fashion.

These lovely pictures shared online has made her lover Paulo, Funke Akindele, Bimpe Oyebade, and others commented.

Sunnewsop (

)