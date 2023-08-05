Reactions As Popular Actor, Kunle Afod Shares Moment As He Shows Off His Dance Moves In Canada

Popular Nollywood Your a actor, and filmmaker, Kunle Afod who is presently on vacation to visit Starboy Temidayo in Toronto, Canada has taken to his Instagram page to share few minutes video of himself with Starboy Temidayo and others showing off their dance moves.

Kunle Afod who is visiting Canada for the first time has been posting his lovely moments and quality time with Temidayo online. It is very obvious that Kunle Afod us really enjoying his staying over there. Adekunle Afod is a Nollywood actor, Movie maker, Father, Husband, Producer, Movie director, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with about 1,600, 000 followers. He is well known for his actions, ruggedness, and versatility in Yoruba movies. He is handsome, creative, skilful, and exceptionally good when it comes to acting and interpretation of roles. Kunle Afod has featured in several films and has well produced a number of movies to his credit.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

Sunnewsop (

)