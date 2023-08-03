Reactions As Popular Actor, Funso Adeolu Drops Loved Up Throwback Photo With His Beautiful Wife

Reactions trailed on social media from colleagues, fans, and followers of Popular Nollywood Yoruba actor, Funso Adeolu Adegeye as he took to his Instagram page to share adorable loved up throwback photo with his beautiful wife, Victoria Adeolu. The lovely couple could be seen in the old picture they snapped few years ago together, looking younger, beautiful, handsome, and attractive, as Funso Adeolu moved close to his wife very tight, holding hands, as they posed for the camera in style. Nobody can really guess when they actually took this picture together.

Funso Adeolu Adegeye is a Nigerian Nollywood actor, Husband, Father, Movie director, Filmmaker, Movie producer, Event Manager, MC, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with a lot of followers on his page. He is well known for his roles in Yoruba films. Funso Adeolu has been very active in his acting career over a decades and has since featured in several movies.

