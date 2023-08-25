Reactions As Paul Girlfriend Reveals She Was 5yrs when Her Boyfriend & His Brother Sang ‘Busy Body’

There have been diverse reactions on social media after Paul Okoye’s 23-year-old girlfriend Ifeoma Ivy revealed that she was 5years old when her boyfriend and his brother sang “Busy Body”.

It all started after Ifeoma Ivy took to her Tiktok page to post a video dancing and vibing to one of the Psquare’s old hit songs titled “Busy Body” from their album “get squared”.

After she posted it, a curious fan took to her comment section and asked her how old were you when your boo and his brother released this hit song, then she replied and said she was 5years old. After people saw what Paul Okoye girlfriend said, they gathered under the comment section to react and say what they feel about what she said.

Recall that Paul Okoye and his twin brother Peter Okoye, the Psquare duo, released the song “Busy Body” in the year 2005. What are your thoughts on this? Drop what you think below.

Gist_Plug (

)