Reactions As Omoni Oboli Celebrates Husband’s 53rd Birthday With Lovely Couple Moments

It’s Omoni Oboli’s husband’s 53rd birthday and she has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable couple moments as she celebrates him.

In a video, she was spotted dancing with him. Her husband shows off her beautiful dance moves and fans couldn’t help but gush over him.

The video was so lovely to watch as they served couple goals. Omoni said at this point she thinks she’s getting in her husband’s way because he’s leading in the dance. She added that they had so much fun doing this, wishing him a happy birthday.

Oboli called her man the love of her entire life and prayed that he will keep dancing till he gets old.

This lovely video triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent shout-outs and compliments wishing him a happy birthday.

American coach, Stormy said, “Yea, he got the moves. Please move Omoni. Happy Birthday”.

Happy 53rd Birthday to Nnamdi Oboli.

