Reactions As Oge Okoye Drops New Photos

Veteran actress, filmmaker, and entrepreneur, Oge Okoye has taken to her verified Instagram page to share adorable photos of herself as she steps out in a short gown. Oge looks stunning in a long hairstyle as she shows off her beauty. She said she feels she has been given a priceless gift, adding that she’s seeing the world as a source of magic. Thanking God, she affirms that she’s awake and grateful.

Her caption reads, “I feel I have been given a priceless gift, seeing the world as a constant source of magic. I’m awake and grateful. Happy new month Glams”.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her. Top celebrities like Uche Elendu, Ken Eric, Peggy Ovire, and Maryann Apollo sent love emojis.

A fan said, “Most beautiful actress in Nollywood. I have been your fan from childhood”.

