Reactions As Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels Pays Her Husband A Visit At National Assembly(Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress, and movie producer, Regina Daniels has sparked lots of reactions on social media from her colleagues, fans, and followers as she took to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures of herself and with her husband on visitation at National Assembly in Abuja recently. Regina Daniels was seeing in the adorable pictures with her husband taking a walk around. She made known in another video post that she paid her husband a visit at National Assembly in Abuja just to see the new office he was allocated.

Regina Daniels is a Popular Nollywood actress, Wife, Mother, Entrepreneur, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with a lot of followers on her page. She is a fantastic actress, who is very good in acting and interpretation of roles. She has featured in several Nollywood English films. The beautiful actress has been happily married to her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko few years ago and their marriage is blessed with lovely children.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

Sunnewsop (

)