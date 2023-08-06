ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions as Nollywood actress Lizzygold Onuwaje shares a new video of herself on Instagram

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 332 1 minute read

Barely an hour ago, gorgeous Nollywood actress Lizzygold Onuwaje stirs reactions as she shares a new video of herself on Instagram. For the video she shared, she added caption “on a new project”.

watch video on Instagram @ Lizzygold Onuwaje Instagram official page.

Lizzygold Onuwaje is a gorgeous talented Nigerian actress and brand influencer. Currently on Instagram, she’s also one of the social media personality that is thrilling fan. Lizzygold Onuwaje always get her fans into excitement whenever she share any photo or video of herself on Instagram. In respect to her career and her voguish way of dressing that always thrill fans, she has gained Instagram followers of 1.4 million Instagram users.

Nevertheless, numerous reactions were triggered by fans in the comment section. Some of the fans were so excited to the extent of even reacting with lovely words and charming emojis. Below is a screenshot showing fans reactions on Lizzygold Onuwaje’s post on Instagram.

Acredited Instagram Screenshot Photo

DannyEvolution (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Season 8: I’ve Never Had S€x” -Ilebaye Reveals During Oracle Night Games

2 hours ago

Saturdays are for weddings – BBN Star, Bella says as she steps out with her lover, Sheggz

3 hours ago

Yvonne Jegede, others React As Actress Ini Edo Shares New Photos Of Herself On Instagram

3 hours ago

Video: “You Are a Very Special Person” –Married Nollywood Actor, Stan Nze Celebrates His Ex-Girlfriend

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button