Reactions As Ninalowo Bolanle Shares Family Moments With Wife, Relatives

Popular actor and filmmaker, Ninalowo Bolanle aka Makanaki has taken to his official social media handle to share a lovely video of himself with his wife and other relatives in the US. In a video, they were spotted having a nice time together. They enjoyed delicious delicacies, took lovely photos, and catch up on old times.

Nino B noted that they had a good time with a few good people, adding that he enjoyed the food. This beautiful moment triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

A fan said, “Your wife is too fine please tell her I like her. Beautiful couple. Let the single breath”.

Another fan said, “If my man treats me well like this every time, there is no way I will not kneel to pray for him every day. Your home is blessed, bro”.

