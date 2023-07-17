Reactions As Nancy Isime Wins Eko Most Stylish Personality Reactions

Nancy Isime, a Nigerian actress, model and social media personality, recently uploaded new photos of herself on her official Instagram handle as she revealed that last night being the 16th day of July 2023, she was presented an award as the Eko Most Stylish Personality. The post, after some moments, drew the attention of many persons as they reacted vigorously to what they saw.

In the photos she shared, she was seen on a nice looking brown colored gown outfit which looked superb on her. She matched it with a fitting brown head tie. She was also seen on bead accessories as she took the photos in different positions.

Congratulatory messages poured in from all angles. Screenshots of some fans reactions are shown below.

Ever since Nancy Isime rose to fame, she has been making waves owing to her talent and dedication to the movie industry.

