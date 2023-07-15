ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Monalisa Chinda Shares Adorable Photos At Beach

Popular veteran actress and show host, Monalisa Chinda has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of herself at the beach. The light-skinned actress was spotted in two outfits as she spends time at the beach in Lagos.

Mona strikes gorgeous poses for the camera and shows off her spotless skin. She said everything works out in the end and if it is not working out yet, then it’s not the end.

She admired the beach, sea and ocean and affirmed that God is mighty.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her.

Top celebrities like Toosweet Annan, Chinyere Wilfred, Maryann Apollo, Ada Karl, and Benedict Johnson sent love emojis.

A fan said, “If the land of milk and honey was a person. Blessed always”.

Another fan said, “Skin clean like Jesus heart”.

