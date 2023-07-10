Reactions As Mercy Johnson Shares Video Of Hubby At House Of Representatives

Popular actress and filmmaker, Mercy Johnson has taken to her official social media handle to gush over her husband, Prince Odi Okojie as she shares a lovely video of him at the House of Representatives.

Mercy’s husband, Prince Odi Okojie is a member of the House Of Representatives, representing the Esan North-East/South-East constituency.

In the video, he was seen proposing a bill for good roads for his constituency to aid easy movement and reduce traffic. These are among the many things he prayed for in the House of Representatives.

Mercy called her husband her Man crush Monday(MCM) and said how he plans his full year and how it falls into place beats her understanding. She added that it needs to be studied and that procrastination is one thing she is leaving behind.

This video triggered reactions online as fans gushed over him.

A fan said, “Nobody apart from Regina Daniels and Mercy Johnson can give me marital advice”.

