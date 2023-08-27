Reactions as Mercy Johnson Okojie shares elegant photos to mark their 12 years weeding anniversary

Few minutes ago, Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie disclosed their twelve years wedding anniversary on Instagram. The beautiful actress came up with pictures of herself alongside her husband as she added caption “cheers to an awesome 12 years of a mutual commitment to love without expiry date”.

Mercy Johnson Okojie is a famous Nigerian actress that loves thrilling fans on Instagram. The elegant actress has picked interest in sharing photos and videos of herself that will make her fans happy on Instagram. Her career and her cheerful way of interacting with fans has helped her earned Instagram followers of 13.7 million Instagram users.

Moreover, the photos she shared to mark their twelve years wedding anniversary also thrilled her fans as well. Some of the fans were so excited to the extent of even reacting with lovely words and charming emojis. Below are some screenshots showing fans reactions on Mercy Johnson Okojie’s post on Instagram.

