Reactions As Mercy Chinwo Ex Boss, Eezee Tee Reveals Actress, Hilda Dokubo as His Mother

Ex boss/former manager of sensational gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has revealed actress, Hilda Dokubo as his mother.

The Port Harcourt born drummer turned music executive signed Mercy to his label a few years back, but the duo parted ways not so long ago, as Mercy took to establishing her own record label.

The record label boss made the surprising revelation a post he shared on Instagram, where he thanked the 54 years old actress for taking him to see a movie after a long period of working.

His caption read, “love you mum. @hildadokubo… Thank you for making me see a movie after ages. It was such a great time of relaxation… All work and no play makes mr Eezee a dull boy”

(Image: screenshot of original post)

Reactions followed the post, as some followers shared in the warmth feelings, others were still surprised at the revelation, with one commenter asking, ‘is that your mum’

