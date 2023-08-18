ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter Shares New Lovely Photos On Her Instagram Handle.

Hours ago, Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter who goes by the name of Michelle Aigbe took to her verified Instagram handle to share some lovely photos of herself, and it sparked a lot of reactions from her fans and followers as well.

Michelle Aigbe shared the photos on her IG handle yesterday which was Thursday, the 17th day of August, 2023, and she looked really beautiful in it. See the photos that were shared by Michelle on Instagram below.

In the above photos, Michelle Aigbe is wearing a fine black gown dress which looked really beautiful on her.

Her hair was also finely made in black colour matching the colour of her dress Perfectly, and a lot of her viewers and followers reacted to her photos by showering her with some nice words. See some fo the Reactions below.

What do you have to say about this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

