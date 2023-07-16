ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Maria Chike Flaunts Her Baby Bump On Instagram

The moment former BBNaija star Maria Chike proudly flaunted her baby bump on Instagram, it sparked a frenzy of reactions and emotions among her fans and followers. The news of her pregnancy came as a delightful surprise, and the comments section of her post quickly became inundated with an outpouring of love and congratulations.

Her fellow BBNaija housemates were among the first to express their heartfelt wishes. They celebrated her journey into motherhood and reminisced about the unforgettable moments they shared during their time in the Big Brother house. The camaraderie among the former contestants was heartwarming to witness.

Maria’s loyal fans, who had been supporting her even after the reality show, were overjoyed with the news. They showered her with virtual hugs and sent blessings for a healthy pregnancy and safe delivery. Emojis of hearts, baby bottles, and baby rattles flooded the comments, symbolizing the love and excitement her fans felt for her growing family.

