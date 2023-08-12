ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Liquorose Shares New Stunning Photos On Instagram.

Yesterday which was Friday, the 11th day of August, 2023, popular Nigerian reality TV Star and brand ambassador who goes by the name of Liquorose, took to her verified Instagram handle to share some photos of herself.

The photos shared by Liquorose Yesterday were looking beautiful and stunning, and for that reason it sparked a lot of reactions from her fans and followers. Checkout the photos that were shared by Liquorose on IG below.

In the above photos, Liquorose is putting on a black gown dress which looked really beautiful on her.

Her hair was also finely made in black colour, and she had a pair of red high heels shoe on sparking a lot of reactions from her fans, viewers and followers on Instagram. See some of the reactions on her IG handle below.

What are your thoughts on the above photos? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

