Reactions As Labista Shares Throwback Photos With Genevieve Nnaji, Hans Anuku, Regina Daniel, Others

Popular veteran actor and filmmaker, Emmanuel Ehumadu aka Labista has taken to his official social media handle to share adorable throwback photos with Genevieve Nnaji, Regina Daniels, late Saint Obi, Hans Anuku, and Jerry Amilo. These were photos taken 17 years ago on movie set and it brings good memories as fans reminisce the good old days.

Labista said because it’s Thursday, he chose to walk down memory lane, adding that he can’t forget his colleagues because they are special.

His caption reads, “Because it’s Thursday, we chose to walk down memory lane. Can’t forget you guys. You are all special. One love guys”.

These throwback moments triggered reactions online as social media users gushed over them. Also, sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

A fan said, “Genevieve Nnaji, the most beautiful legend of Nollywood. God bless you guys”. Another fan said, “Wanted Alive, my favorite childhood movie. Rest in peace Saint Obi”.

