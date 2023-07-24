Reactions As Kudi Alagbo Marks 1st Daughter’s 21st Birthday

Popular Yoruba actress and herbal seller, Kudi Alagbo has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of her beautiful look-alike daughter as she marks her 21st birthday.

Semilore thanked God for the life of her first child and thanked him for the joy and love she brought into her life. She prayed that on her special day, God will bless her with good health, happiness, and success in all her endeavors.

She prayed that she will always feel God’s presence in her life and all her heart desires will be granted. Kudi affirmed that her daughter is the biggest blessing in her life and she can never take that for granted.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her. Also, they sent shout-outs and compliments wishing her a happy birthday.

Top celebrities like Faithia Balogun, Omo Alausa, Akin Boss, Titi Adeoye, Adebimpe Akintunde, and Asake Omo Ologo sent love emojis.

Happy 21st birthday to Dami.

EssienAkpan (

)