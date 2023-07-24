ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Kudi Alagbo Marks 1st Daughter’s 21st Birthday

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 59 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

Popular Yoruba actress and herbal seller, Kudi Alagbo has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of her beautiful look-alike daughter as she marks her 21st birthday.

Semilore thanked God for the life of her first child and thanked him for the joy and love she brought into her life. She prayed that on her special day, God will bless her with good health, happiness, and success in all her endeavors.

She prayed that she will always feel God’s presence in her life and all her heart desires will be granted. Kudi affirmed that her daughter is the biggest blessing in her life and she can never take that for granted.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her. Also, they sent shout-outs and compliments wishing her a happy birthday.

Top celebrities like Faithia Balogun, Omo Alausa, Akin Boss, Titi Adeoye, Adebimpe Akintunde, and Asake Omo Ologo sent love emojis.

Happy 21st birthday to Dami.

EssienAkpan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 59 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Ike says he thought he will ‘knack’ on first night

30 mins ago

Pimp Allegation: You’ve To Provide Your Friend Who Said I Wanted To Give Her To A Politician” Eniola Badmus

33 mins ago

Video: “It’s silly for Frodd to leave his pregnant wife for BBN” – Daniel Regha drags housemate

41 mins ago

Reactions as Davido shares video of Hotel staff praying for him after giving her $10k

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button