Reactions As Kiddwaya Links Up With Erica, Tochi, Tolani Baj After Arrival From London

Popular BBN star, model, and lifestyle entrepreneur, Kiddwaya has just arrived in Lagos after several months in London and has linked up with some of his housemates, Erica, Tochi, and Tolani Baj as they have an amazing time.

Kiddwaya party with the housemates in the highbrow area of Lagos. They danced in excitement and show off beautiful body moves. This video triggered reactions online as social media users gushed over them.

Many rumored that Kidd and Erica are back together after seeing them have fun at the party.

A fan said Lockdown remains the best BBN reality TV show ever. A fan said Kiddrica forever and that what God has joined together no man can put asunder.

Another fan said this was how Sheggz and Erica were giving social distancing, adding that she sees what Kiddwaya and Erica are doing.

Kidd and Erica were attached as a couple while in the BBN show but didn’t bond well after the show as they were in separate countries doing their thing and making themselves proud. It’s beautiful seeing them together again.

