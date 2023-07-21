ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Junior Pope And Wife Attend Children’s Graduation Ceremony

Popular actor and content creator, Junior Pope and his wife, Jennifer attend their children’s graduation ceremony in style. The veteran actor and filmmaker shared lovely moments from the ceremony and gushed over his kids.

He took beautiful photos with his children who were honored with certificates, noting that he brags differently. Also, he captured beautiful moments with his lovely wife.

Pope said his boys are bagging awards in school, adding that he’s a proud parent.

His caption reads, “My boys bagging awards in school. Proud parents, so proud of my boys. I swear down. I brag differently. God is the greatest”.

This beautiful moment triggered reactions online as social media users gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

A fan said, “They will always do well since there is peace at home”.

Another fan said, “God bless this union. Your sons are so cute. Congratulations to them”.

