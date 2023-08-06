ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions as Guinness world record holder Hilda Baci shares new beautiful photos on Instagram

Few minutes ago, Guinness world record holder Hilda Effiong Bassey famously known as Hilda Baci stirs reactions as she shares new photos of herself on Instagram. For the photos she shared, she added caption “in my happy place doing what I love”.

Hilda Baci is a gorgeous talented Nigerian actress, chef and and the current holder of the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking (Cook-athon) with 93 hours 11 minutes. Notably on Instagram, she’s also one of the social media personality that is thrilling fans. Hilda Baci always get her fans into excitement whenever she share any photo or video of herself on Instagram. Owing to her career and her cheerful way of interacting with fans, she has gained Instagram followers of 1.9 million Instagram users.

Regardlessly, numerous reactions were triggered by fans in the comment section. Some of the fans were so excited to the extent of even reacting with lovely words and charming emojis. Below is a screenshot showing fans reactions on Hilda Baci’s post on Instagram.

