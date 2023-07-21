Reactions As Fuji Star, Akande Obesere Steps Out In Lovely Native Outfit

Popular Fuji musician and entertainer, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere has taken to his verified Instagram page to share adorable photos of himself as he steps out for an event. The Fuji icon strikes lovely poses for the camera and shows off his look.

Fans and celebrities couldn’t help but gush over him. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired him.

A fan said, “Papa Junior Love you from day 1 till forever”. Another fan said, “Love you like mad. Tuwale Agba Awo”.

Obesere aka Egungun Be Careful is a renowned Fuji star, entertainer, songwriter, brand ambassador, and brand influencer with over 190,000 Instagram followers. He’s a high chief in the Yorubaland and was bestowed Agbaakin Abobagunwa Of the Yoruba Kingdom.

Obesere is one of the pioneers of Fuji music in the entertainment industry and sings a unique style of music that resonates with his fans. He’s very successful, happily married, and blessed with children.

