Reactions As Fuji Musician, Obesere Survives Ghastly Motor Accident

Popular Fuji icon and entertainer, Abass Akande Obesere survives a ghastly motor accident Today, July 22, 2023. The Fuji singer shared photos of his damaged car and gave thanks to Allah for saving his life.

Akande affirmed that he came out alive and that he’s sincerely thankful to the Almighty for keeping him and the people around him safe. In conclusion, he thanked God for his mercy upon his life.

His caption reads, “I came out alive. Alhamdulillah!! I sincerely thank the almighty for keeping me and the people around me safe”.

This good news triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities thanked God for his life.

Top celebrities like Femi Adebayo, Madam Saje, Ayo Olaiya, Adekola Tijani, Lekan Olatunji, and many others sent hallelujah emojis.

Obesere stepped out in style for an event yesterday and survived a motor accident on his way home.

Glory be to God for saving his life.

