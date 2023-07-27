Reactions As Frederick Leonard’s Wife, Peggy Ovire Shares New Post On Instagram

Peggy Ovire is a Nollywood actress and she’s married to a Nollywood actor identified as Frederick Leonard. Peggy Ovire recently shared a post her Instagram page flaunting her beauty online, and it triggered some comments below.

Peggy Ovire is looking pretty in her recent post and she was able to make a fashion statement through her fashion display. She’s someone who loves to show off her beauty in different outfits on social media, and her outfit gives her a snazzy look. She looked relaxed in her recent outfit and her standing posture is snazzy.

In her recent post, she was seen wearing a crop black top and a high white trouser. The colour combination of her fabric gave her a good combo and her accessories enhanced the beauty of her appearance. Her sneakers suit her outfit including her bag. Her makeup is neatly applied and her eyeglass gave her a bossy look.

Peggy Ovire captioned her post saying;

“Never in competition, never jealous, never intimidated. I got my own blessing and I’m grateful”.

Check out some comments below.

Fashionistablog (

)