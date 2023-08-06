Reactions as Flavour Nabania performs on stage in a crop top at his London Concert

Few moments ago, a video clip of Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Chinedu Okoli known professionally as Flavour Nabania performing live on stage in a crop top at his London Concert surfaced online.

Recall that last night, The talented Afrobeat singer had a concert in London and it was a blast as he completely shut it down with amazing performances. It was an amazing show but Flavour’s outfit seems to be making more waves than his performances. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above photo the “Ada Ada crooner” could be clearly spotted performing on stage in a crop top paired with a unique trouser and he looks absolutely amazing, although some person’s think otherwise.

Flavour Nabania is considered as one of the finest Singer in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back after the release of his hit song “Nwa Baby” and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa.

Ever since he emerged, he have managed to remain on top of his game by dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Ada Ada, Sexy Rosey, Time To Party, Nwa Baby, Baby Na Yoka, Good Woman, Awele, Doings, Looking Nyash, Oyi, Chinny Baby, Berna Baby, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from fans, viewers and followers.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)