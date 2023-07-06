ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Femi Fani-Kayode’s Wife, Chikwendu Thanked Him For Being An Amazing Father To The Kids

The wife of former Minister of Ation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu has praised him for being an amazing father to the children.

Precious Chikwendu, a former beauty queen from the South East praised Femi Fani-Kayode on her verified Facebook page.

Precious Chikwendu said; “I can’t even pretend about this. The glow you guys give me is obvious. I am now enjoying motherhood as I prayed for . Each one of you make every pain disappear and make it all worth it. Thanks to your Dad for being amazing too.”

The former beauty queen added; “Peace is priceless and the progress has been beautiful. The class party was the best end for a beautiful season. Aiden had to show himself with the gwagwalada song. Kudos my fantastic 4”

The recent post by Precious Chikwendu on her verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from her fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Precious Chikwendu Verified Facebook Page

