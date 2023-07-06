Reactions As Ernest Obi Links Up With Pete Edochie

Veteran actor and movie director, Ernest Obi has taken to his verified Instagram page to share adorable photos with legendary actor, Pete Edochie aka The Ebubedike 1 of Africa.

Ernest had an intriguing conversation with the legendary actor while on a movie set with him and learned a lot from his wealth of experience. He cherished the veteran as he bow to greet him in new photo.

Obi dropped love emojis and said, “And more blessed I became”.

Fans and celebrities couldn’t help but gush over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

A fan said, “I can’t forget the movie you both acted in with Emeka Ike and Franca Brown”. Another fan said, “When you father meets his father who Is my grandfather. Respect to legends”.

Legends live in our hearts forever and even when they are gone, their good works in different spheres of life will always be remembered.

