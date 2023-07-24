Reactions As Eniola Badmus Arrests Lady Who Accused Her Of Arranging Girls For Politicians

There have been various reactions on social media after Nigerian actress and social media personality, Eniola Badmus, arrested a lady who accused her of arranging girls for politicians.

VIDEO

The lady, identified as Ego, had previously taken to social media to make accusations against Eniola Badmus, claiming that the actress was involved in arranging girls for politicians and acting as a professional pimp. Ego alleged that Eniola had been engaged in such activities since she joined Nollywood and had even tried to pimp her friend to a man, but the friend refused.

Recently, a video emerged showing Eniola Badmus confronting Ego and asking her what she did. In the video, Ego apologized, saying that Eniola didn’t do anything to her. However, Eniola insisted that they would have to go to court, and she would provide the friend that Ego claimed she wanted to pimp to a rich man.

Eniola Badmus recorded the incident of Ego’s arrest and made it clear that she won’t forgive her, and the court will be the one to settle their case. The incident has sparked various reactions and discussions on social media.

peretainment (

)