ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions as DJ Cuppy shows off the interior of her pink penthouse

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 47 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer, Songwriter, Show Host and Disc Jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola known professionally as DJ Cuppy took to social media to show off the interior of her pink penthouse.

Cuppy shared the video on her Official Instagram Page today being Thursday the 10th day of August, 2023 and she accompanied it with a caption which read: “Another day at the Pink Penthouse, and I forgot to show you the toilet paper, guess what colour it is?”, she wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

In the above video, the talented DJ could be clearly spotted showing off some of the things she have in her pink penthouse. Some of the things Cuppy could be seen showing off in the video are: Pizza Cutter, Water Dispenser, Hoover, Pole and candle and one

interesting thing about the video is that everything she showed off were all pink and it’s absolutely amazing. She could also be seen donning a pink outfit along with pink finger nails, it’s quite obvious that DJ Cuppy is obsessed with the colour.

Cuppy is currently one of the finest female DJ in Nigeria, she came into prominence some couple of years ago and ever since then, she has managed to carve a nitch for herself and also cement her place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 47 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“I Can’t Feed My Family Again And The House I Am Living Is Now On Sale” -Kannywood Actor, Abdullahi

23 mins ago

Big Brother Naija S8: Uriel’s Reaction After She Saw Mercy Hugging Kiddwaya During A General Meeting

1 hour ago

Video: Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji Set to Make Appearance on Screens After 5 Years Break from Acting

2 hours ago

Video: Olamide and Don Jazzy exchange pleasantries at ‘Unruly’ album listening party

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button