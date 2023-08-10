Reactions as DJ Cuppy shows off the interior of her pink penthouse

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer, Songwriter, Show Host and Disc Jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola known professionally as DJ Cuppy took to social media to show off the interior of her pink penthouse.

Cuppy shared the video on her Official Instagram Page today being Thursday the 10th day of August, 2023 and she accompanied it with a caption which read: “Another day at the Pink Penthouse, and I forgot to show you the toilet paper, guess what colour it is?”, she wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, the talented DJ could be clearly spotted showing off some of the things she have in her pink penthouse. Some of the things Cuppy could be seen showing off in the video are: Pizza Cutter, Water Dispenser, Hoover, Pole and candle and one

interesting thing about the video is that everything she showed off were all pink and it’s absolutely amazing. She could also be seen donning a pink outfit along with pink finger nails, it’s quite obvious that DJ Cuppy is obsessed with the colour.

Cuppy is currently one of the finest female DJ in Nigeria, she came into prominence some couple of years ago and ever since then, she has managed to carve a nitch for herself and also cement her place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

