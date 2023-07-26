Reactions As Deborah Paul Enenche Is Spotted Eating Swallow With A Friend In New Photos

Daughter to pastor Paul Enenche, Deborah Paul Enenche has recently thrilled many on Facebook as she shares new photos of herself eating swallow. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a nice looking black outfit and matched it with a red sweater which seemed to enhance her beauty. she was also seen on a nice looking glass and accessories while putting the swallow into her mouth.

Even as she shared the photos, she never failed to give them a writeup as she said, “enjoyment minister. Edima and I have been best of friends for a little over 12 years now. She never seize to make me laugh and she’s the most loyal and sincere person ever.”

Many fans reacted as they saw the photos. They couldn’t resist the urge to comment as they were amazed by the photos she shared.

What are your feelings concerning these photos? Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more as we will be expecting your feedback on this.

Bettyentertainment (

)