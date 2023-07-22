Reactions As D’Banj Marks Mother’s 70th Birthday

Popular singer and entertainer, D’Banj has taken to his official social media handle to celebrate his mother’s 70th birthday. He shared adorable photos of her and showered praises on her.

He called today a special day, adding that 70 looks so good on her. The entertainer gushed over his mother calling her the real Mamalet, a sure backbone, a selfless woman, a prayer warrior, and the best mother a child can pray and wish for.

D’Banj affirmed that he loves and appreciates God for her life and celebrates him(God) every day for blessing him and his siblings with a wonderful mother.

Koko Master thanked his mother for her lessons and for building and installing the best virtues in them. He urges her to enjoy her day, adding that she deserves the good things in life.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent shout-outs and compliments wishing her a happy birthday.

Happy 70th Birthday to Mamalet.

