Reactions as Davido shares video of Hotel staff praying for him after giving her $10k

Nigerian Singer and songwriter David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has sparked a buzz among Nigerians and social media users with a heartwarming gesture. Davido recently shared a short video of himself Face Timing with Kekwaaru Ngozi, a hotel staff who gained recognition for her honesty and integrity after returning a misplaced $70,000 to a customer in Lagos State.

In response to Kekwaaru Ngozi’s act of honesty, Davido had previously promised to gift her $10,000, a promise he fulfilled. After giving her the generous sum, Davido video-called Kekwaaru Ngozi to say hello and express his gratitude. Overwhelmed with joy and gratitude, Kekwaaru Ngozi offered a heartfelt prayer for Davido, thanking him for his kind gesture.

Davido shared the touching moment on his Twitter account, captioning it with a heart emoji and expressing how much he appreciated the prayer from Kekwaaru Ngozi.

The video and Davido’s gesture have since received widespread attention, with Nigerians and social media users reacting positively to the heartwarming exchange. Many have blessed and thanked Davido for his kindness and generosity, appreciating his support for someone who displayed honesty and integrity.

In a world where good deeds often go unnoticed, Davido’s act of recognizing and rewarding Kekwaaru Ngozi’s integrity has resonated deeply with many, inspiring messages of gratitude and positivity across social media platforms.

