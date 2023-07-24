ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions as Davido shares video of Hotel staff praying for him after giving her $10k

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read

Nigerian Singer and songwriter David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has sparked a buzz among Nigerians and social media users with a heartwarming gesture. Davido recently shared a short video of himself Face Timing with Kekwaaru Ngozi, a hotel staff who gained recognition for her honesty and integrity after returning a misplaced $70,000 to a customer in Lagos State.

In response to Kekwaaru Ngozi’s act of honesty, Davido had previously promised to gift her $10,000, a promise he fulfilled. After giving her the generous sum, Davido video-called Kekwaaru Ngozi to say hello and express his gratitude. Overwhelmed with joy and gratitude, Kekwaaru Ngozi offered a heartfelt prayer for Davido, thanking him for his kind gesture.

Davido shared the touching moment on his Twitter account, captioning it with a heart emoji and expressing how much he appreciated the prayer from Kekwaaru Ngozi.

The video and Davido’s gesture have since received widespread attention, with Nigerians and social media users reacting positively to the heartwarming exchange. Many have blessed and thanked Davido for his kindness and generosity, appreciating his support for someone who displayed honesty and integrity.

In a world where good deeds often go unnoticed, Davido’s act of recognizing and rewarding Kekwaaru Ngozi’s integrity has resonated deeply with many, inspiring messages of gratitude and positivity across social media platforms.

Africa_Eagle (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Ike says he thought he will ‘knack’ on first night

30 mins ago

Pimp Allegation: You’ve To Provide Your Friend Who Said I Wanted To Give Her To A Politician” Eniola Badmus

32 mins ago

Video: “It’s silly for Frodd to leave his pregnant wife for BBN” – Daniel Regha drags housemate

41 mins ago

Reactions As Kudi Alagbo Marks 1st Daughter’s 21st Birthday

59 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button