Reactions as Davido shares video of Hotel staff Kekwaaru Ngozi praying for him after giving her $10k

Nigerian Singer and songwriter David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after sharing a short video of Hotel staff, Kekwaaru Ngozi praying from him after giving her $10k.

You will recall that Kekwaaru Ngozi, an hotel staff was the lady who returned a misplaced $70,000 to a customer in Lagos State, last week.

Following this good deed from Kekwaaru Ngozi, earlier today, the multiple-award winning Nigerian singer, Davido offered to give her $10,000, which he has done.

However, having fulfilled his promise by gifting, Kekwaaru Ngozi $10,000, Davido FaceTimed her, to say hello. Kekwaaru Ngozi who couldn’t believe her eyes said in excitement: “Thank you sir, Jesus Christ, I am overwhelmed thank you” before then going ahead to pray for him.

Sharing a short video of Kekwaaru Ngozi praying for him, Davido tweeted: “❤️ needed that prayer”

This tweet from Davido sharing video of Kekwaaru Ngozi praying for him has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have blessed him, while some have thanked him.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

