Reactions As Davido Gifts Female Hotel Worker Who Returned $70k To A Customer $10k

Davido, the renowned singer and songwriter, has pledged to donate $10,000 to Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, a staff member of Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos. Mary displayed exemplary honesty by returning a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer.

In a tweet posted on his official Twitter account on Sunday, Davido expressed his desire to find Mary, stating, “Find her for me … I donate $10k.”

Upon discovering the bag containing the substantial amount, Mary immediately reported the incident to the hotel management. The hotel’s General Manager, adhering to the establishment’s policy of integrity and transparency, promptly initiated the process of returning the money to its rightful owner.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the random social media users.

