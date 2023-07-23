ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Davido Gifts Female Hotel Worker Who Returned $70k To A Customer $10k

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

Davido, the renowned singer and songwriter, has pledged to donate $10,000 to Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, a staff member of Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos. Mary displayed exemplary honesty by returning a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer.

In a tweet posted on his official Twitter account on Sunday, Davido expressed his desire to find Mary, stating, “Find her for me … I donate $10k.”

Upon discovering the bag containing the substantial amount, Mary immediately reported the incident to the hotel management. The hotel’s General Manager, adhering to the establishment’s policy of integrity and transparency, promptly initiated the process of returning the money to its rightful owner.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the random social media users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on social media:

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comment in the comments box below, and share the post for others to read

Number_One (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“Don’t Play”-BBN’s JMK Says To Angel As She Returns To The BBNaija All Stars Show

6 mins ago

“Rooting For You, Kiddwaya. Don’t Go & Embarass Me”-DJ Cuppy Says About Kiddwaya’s Return To BBnaija

31 mins ago

Ex BBN Housemate, Saga Deolu Holds First International Exhibition In Malta

57 mins ago

Singer, Wizkid prepares ahead of his forthcoming show in London

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button