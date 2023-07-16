Reactions as David Alaba sister, Rose May celebrates Wizkid on his birthday.

Rose May Alaba, the sister of Real Madrid and Austrian defender, David Alaba has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after taken to social media to celebrate Nigerian Singer and songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid on his 33rd birthday, today the 16th of July.

Celebrating the multiple-award winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid on his birthday, the sister of the Austrian national team captain, Rose May Alaba tweeted: “Happy Birthday to the Biggest Bird @Wizkidayo!”

This tweet from David Alaba’s sister, Rose May Alaba celebrating Wizkid on his 33rd birthday has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said for posting Wizkid they have fallen in love with her, while some have said this is why she would break the African market.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Rose May Alaba who is also a musician visited her father’s country, Nigeria recently, where she met some Nigerian music producers.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)