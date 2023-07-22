Reactions As Comedian Emmanuella Celebrates Her 13th Birthday In Style.

Popular Nigerian child comedian and social media personality, Emmanuella Samuel has recently thrilled many of her fans on social media as she uploads new photos showcasing her natural beauty. The photos has gotten over three thousand likes and comments in just a few minutes of publication.

One thing that drew the attention of many was the caption she used to describe the photos as she revealed that July 22nd was her birthday making her 13 years old.

Seeing this many people were amazed as to how big she has grown over time sending her lots of complimentary messages, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

Emmanuellla Samuel has been making waves on social media ever since she started playing hilarious roles in comedy skits as her followers keeps increasing on a daily basis.

