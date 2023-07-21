Reactions As Chizzy Alichi Steps Out In Gorgeous Pink Outfit For Event

Popular actress and filmmaker, Chizzy Alichi has just thrilled fans and colleagues with her new look as she steps out in an adorable pink outfit.

It’s World Barbie’s world day and celebrities have been rocking pink outfits as they exhibit the Barbie character. The delectable actress shows off her beauty and captioned her post, “Hey Barbie. How are you enjoying this beautiful weekend?”

This lovely video triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her. Actress, Nichole Banna sent love and fire emojis.

A fan said, “Fine and fresh. You are also tall and sexy”. Another fan said, “My beautiful favorite”.

Chizzy Alichi is a renowned actress, show host, TV presenter, and brand influencer with millions of followers. Since the joined acting in 2010, she has dominated the Nollywood industry. She’s very beautiful, creative, and talented. She’s happily married to Mbah.

